Hillcats Announce Summer of Fun at Bank of the James Stadium

The Lynchburg Hillcats are gearing up for a jam-packed summer of baseball and fun at Bank of the James Stadium.

As the weather gets warmer, the Hillcats promotions heat up as well as the summer of fun begins. The team will have plenty of giveaways, fireworks shows, and theme nights for fans to enjoy.

On Friday, June 14th, the Hillcats will be giving away a Shane Bieber bobblehead in honor of his Cy-Young winning season of 2020. The former Hillcat has boasted a strong career at the Major League level with the Cleveland Guardians, including winning the pitching triple crown after leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts that same season.

On the 15th, we will look to Strike Out Cancer with our Cancer Awareness Night. A second giveaway that weekend will feature a lavender, the ribbon color of cancer awareness, shirtsy of Jaison Chourio. The night will be topped off with a fireworks show.

In July, the Hillcats will hold their annual 4th of July celebration at the ballpark as they take on the in-state Salem Red Sox. The game will feature the city of Lynchburg's lone Independence Day fireworks show.

July 5th will feature a patriotic-themed Hillcats hat for the first 500 fans through the gate. On Saturday, we'll celebrate our Star Wars Day with Revenge of the Sixth and a fireworks show.

Throughout that weekend, the team will be wearing specialty jersey's designed to honor our nations military. The jersey will focus on the Bedford Boys, the 44 young men from Bedford, Virginia, who were apart of the D-Day invasion of Normandy. With 20 sacrificing their lives on that day, the city of Bedford suffered the largest D-Day per-capita loss.

A jersey auction will take place throughout the weekend for the game worn jerseys. All proceeds will go towards supporting the National D-Day Memorial, located in Bedford, Virginia.

The following week, the Hillcats will transform back into the Limonadas de Hill City. On July 12th, the team will giveaway Limonadas branded Hawaiian shirts to fans entering the ballpark. The 13th will feature our annual Margaritaville Night, with Jimmy Buffet songs throughout the night and a postgame fireworks show.

Wrapping up the month of July, the Hillcats will host their first ever Great Weenie Games. The night will be filled with fun, hot-dog themed activities with a chance to enter the Wiener's Circle as we celebrated the Olympics with America's favorite ballpark food.

Later that week, On August 2nd and 3rd, Lynchburg will host our annual Military Appreciation and First Responders Night. Friday will feature a military themed shirt giveaway with Saturday providing discounted tickets for our local first responders.

It will be a loaded summer at the ballpark in Lynchburg, Virginia. Tickets for all games can be found and purchased at Lynchburg-hillcats.com. Please visit the website or call the box office for any questions related to games and promotions.

