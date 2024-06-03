Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 4-9

COLUMBIA, SC - The first half is coming to a close in June and the Fireflies kick-off their first homestand of the month with a match-up with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. We'll need fans to pack the park to cheer on the Fireflies-plus they can enjoy awesome promotions celebrating the history of our team and some of our favorite pop-culture including Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Night, Retro Video Game Night and Scooby-Doo Night! Join us for six games at Segra Park between the Columbia Fireflies and Fayetteville Woodpeckers from June 4-9.

Ticket Links and Game Times:

Tuesday, June 4: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Wednesday, June 5: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Thursday, June 6: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Friday, June 7: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Saturday, June 8: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 6:05 pm Sunday, June 9: Fireflies vs Woodpekers: 5:05 pm

Fort Jackson Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: We're kicking off the week hosting, honoring and celebrating the soldiers stationed at Fort Jackson. We'll have a pre-game swearing-in ceremony and a performance from the Fort Jackson Band. In addition to that, we will have our Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2 at concessions stands.

Pride Night on a Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer: We're celebrating our fourth Pride Night at Segra Park. Join us for a night of inclusion, celebration and reaffirmation. Finally, you can bring your dog to the game too, thanks to Trash the Poop for our third dog day of the 2024 season.

Retro Video Game Night Presented by Lexington Medical Center on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: It's time for a blast from the past! Remember playing on your old Game Boy or Atari? We're harnessing the nostalgia from your favorite video games from yesteryear and bringing it to Segra Park for everyone to enjoy! If that weren't enough, we'll also have our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials where fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and house cocktails during the game.

Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union: It's time to take a look back at the fastest guy to ever wear the neon and navy! Tyler Tolbert swiped a franchise-record 49 bases for Columbia in 2021 and he's still sprinting around the bases today. The 13th rounder has stolen over 200 career bases, and you can swipe his bobblehead if you're one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance Friday. The game starts at 7:05 and the gates open at 6, so you'll want to get to Segra Park early so you can secure your piece of Fireflies history!

Scooby-Doo! Night Presented by Escapology: Ruh-Roh! The ghosts of the Houston Astros have haunted Segra Park this week and the gang needs your help to solve the mystery and catch the Woodpeckers red-handed! You'll get more than a Scooby Snack if you help us solve the mystery! The team will be wearing special Scooby-Doo! themed jerseys and we'll blast off some groovy fireworks after the game! If that weren't enough, we'll have a real-life Mystery Machine at Segra Park.

Mason's Birthday on Kid's Sunday Funday: It's a special day that only comes about once a year! Join us for Mason's birthday party! Celebrate our favorite friend with other mascots from around town and join in for a pre-game player autograph session and post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Woodpeckers have been a top South division team this season and have been trading places with Kannapolis and Columbia for the top spot since April. With 20 games left in the first half, this is a crucial series for the Fireflies playoff hopes! The Woodpeckers have mastered the bloop in the blast as they're fourth in the Carolina League in walks and third in homers this year. Where Fayetteville has been vulnerable has been their ability to limit runs. The Woodpeckers have the second-highest ERA in the circuit, a 4.98 mark heading into their 43rd game of the year. A big part of that has been that their top prospects haven't hit their mark quite yet. The Woodpeckers have four of the Astros top 30 prospects according to MLB.com. Alonzo Tredwell is a 22-year-old RHP from UCLA who has a 7.24 ERA across his first eight games this season. Waner Luciano and Chase Jaworsky are two infielders hitting right around the Mendoza line with limited power this year and Cesar Hernandez has shown the best upside, but is hitting .348 across his first 22 games.

