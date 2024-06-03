Fayetteville Woodpeckers Alumni Report: June 3rd, 2024

June 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







The Woodpeckers Alumni Report is a monthly briefing bringing you updates on former Woodpeckers and their continued journey to the big leagues! In this month's report we take a look at the success Luis Baez and Shay Whitcomb are having at the plate, plus a look at two former Woodpeckers making an impact on the mound in Double-A.

INF Shay Whitcomb - Triple A Sugar Land

The former UC-San Diego standout has come a long way since he began his professional career with the Woodpeckers back in 2021. After launching 35 home runs in 2023 while splitting time with Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land, Whitcomb has become a permanent fixture at Constellation Field.

In 50 games with Sugar Land this year, Whitcomb is hitting.298 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI to go along with an impressive.919 OPS. May was an especially strong month for him as he hit.326 with six homers, eight doubles, and a pair of triples. The infielder was named the Houston Astros' Minor League Player of the Month on Monday as a result.

RHP Joey Mancini - Double A Corpus Christi

It was a brief stay in Fayetteville to start Mancini's pro career last spring after the righthander was drafted in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by Houston out of Boston College. He was promoted in the middle of May to Asheville and spent the rest of 2023 getting the hang of High-A baseball.

His hard work has paid off in 2024. Over 29.2 innings with the Tourists, Mancini went 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 39 strikeouts to just 14 walks in a long reliever role. He received another promotion last Tuesday and shined in his Double-A debut with Corpus Christi on Sunday, tossing four scoreless frames against the Midland Rockhounds.

RHP Tyler Guilfoil - Double A Corpus Christi

The former Fayetteville right-hander out of the University of Kentucky has been one of Double-A Corpus Christi's most dependable arms in May. In his final May appearance he delivered a quality start allowing just two runs over six total innings of work against Midland. Guilfoil has pitched to a 2.51 ERA over six games during the month with 25 strikeouts and 10 across 28.2 total innings.

The now 24-year-old pitched for Fayetteville in parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons and racked up huge strikeout rates with 112 total punch outs in 74.0 career Carolina League innings. Guilfoil is not currently ranked inside the Astros Top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com.

OF Luis Baez - High A Asheville

The 20-year-old Baez broke onto the prospect scene with Fayetteville during the 2023 season and has beefed up his numbers at the plate since joining High-A Asheville in 2024. During May, Baez batted.314 over 25 games and slugged.524 with seven doubles, five homers and 16 RBI. He's up to seven homers and 26 RBI and a.791 OPS across 43 total games over the season. His surge at the plate earned Baez recognition as Astros Minor League Position Player of the Month for the lower levels of the system.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.