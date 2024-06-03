Jacob Wetzel Named Carolina League Player of the Week
June 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' outfielder Jacob Wetzel has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week following the series against the Charleston RiverDogs. Wetzel collected 11 hits, including four doubles and two triples, while driving in four runs in the six-game series. The 24-year-old ranked second in the league with a .440 batting average last week. It's the first weekly award for the Pelicans this season.
