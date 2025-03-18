New "Voice of the Pelicans" Announced

March 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have announced that Luke Moehle has been named the new broadcaster for the club. Moehle's voice can be heard on broadcasts of all Pelicans home games via MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live™, Marquee Sports Network, and audio streaming. In addition to broadcasting games, he will coordinate media opportunities with players and coaches.

"I can't imagine a better fit than Myrtle Beach," Moehle said. "There have been so many talented broadcasters, and even better people, who have sat in this booth before me. I am excited to continue bringing great coverage of Pelicans baseball to the area. It is an honor to tell the stories of future Chicago Cubs to our amazing fans."

Moehle, 24, spent the 2024 season as the broadcaster and media relations assistant with the Frisco RoughRiders, the Class Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Previously, Moehle served as a broadcaster in the Cape Cod Baseball League before joining the Kansas City Royals Media Relations department. Luke graduated from the University of Missouri in 2022, earning a dual-degree in Sports Radio/Television Broadcast Journalism and Sport Management. While there, he provided play-by-play for various Missouri Tiger athletic events.

"We're excited to have Luke join the team," stated Pelicans General Manager Kristin Call. "He's a talented young professional and we're thrilled that he's chosen to take the next step of his career in Myrtle Beach."

