Pelicans' Promotional Schedule Announced

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to unveil the promotional schedule for their upcoming 26th season. The jam-packed schedule features the return of many favorites, as well as new theme nights, activations and more that are sure to thrill fans of all ages.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

These season-long promotions return featuring many long-established fan favorites.

Tuesday -Tacos & Tallboys presented by Corona: Beginning April 22, enjoy $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys every Tuesday courtesy of Corona, Fiesta Mexicana, WMBF News, and 96.1 WKZQ. These tasty tacos and ice-cold tallboys of Corona & Modelo are available on the Budweiser Bowtie Deck. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs for two hours beginning when gates open.

Wednesday - Weiner Wednesday & Wet Nose Wednesday: Hot dogs are half price all game long each Wednesday courtesy of Hebrew National, WFXB and Energy 92.1. Additionally, every Wednesday game is dog friendly courtesy of River Oaks Animal Hospital! Dog tickets to the Budweiser Bowtie Deck are only $5 with all proceeds benefiting charities and organizations that work with dogs.

Thursday - Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™ with $2 Bud and Bud Light 12oz. cans and $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine. This special runs for two hours beginning when gates open and is presented by Axelrod & Associates, WPDE, and Gator 107.9.

Friday - Family Friday + Fireworks: The ultimate family night out returns in 2025 courtesy of WMBF News and Mix 97.7. Every Family Friday features a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi fountain drinks, and a bucket of popcorn), and kid-friendly themes. Additionally, Kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Sky Zone Trampoline Park with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County. (Backpack Buddies List: Ravioli or Pasta with 'pop' top, Vienna Sausages, Peanut Butter Crackers, Pop Tarts, Ramen Noodles, Pudding (individual servings), Applesauce, Fruit Cups, Beanee Weenees, Cereal (individual servings), and Chicken Noodle Soup with 'pop' top). Kid-friendly themes for this season include:

April 11: Dinosaur Night ft. Ed's Dinosaurs Live

April 25: Princess Night presented by AAA

May 9: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night with appearances by Raph & Mikey; Jersey Auction

May 30: Bluey Night with appearances by Bluey & Bingo

June 13: Renaissance Night with Medieval Times Myrtle Beach

June 20: Ripley's Night

July 4: Red, White, & Blue Celebration

July 18: Touch-A-Truck

July 25: Christmas in July with an appearance by Santa

August 8: Paw Patrol Night with appearances by Marshall & Rubble; Jersey Auction

August 22: Dinosaur Night ft. Ed's Dinosaurs Live

September 5: Peanuts Night with an appearance by Snoopy; Jersey Auction

Saturday - Ultra Sippin' Saturday: Saturdays will feature $2 Michelob Ultra 12oz. cans, $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks. Saturday drink specials run for two hours beginning when gates open.

Sunday - Sunday Fun Day: Sundays in 2025 bring the return of pre-game catch on the field (open to fans of all ages) courtesy of WPDE and Easy Radio. Fireworks also return to summer Sundays this season and run from June 1 to August 10 courtesy of Sparks Toyota.

Additionally, kids 12 & under will be able to run the bases after all fireworks shows this season courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix. Plus, all games Tuesday through Saturday will feature a pre-game autograph session on-field for kids 12 & under.

FIREWORKS:

The 2025 season includes 21 post-game Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Sparks Toyota. Dates include Opening Night, April 13, every Family Friday, and every Sunday from June 1 through August 10.

GIVEAWAYS:

The 26th season of Pelicans Baseball will feature three gate giveaways which will be distributed to the first fans through the gates on each of the following nights.

April 12: Kids Sunglasses (first 500 kids 16 & under)

April 26: Beach Hat (first 1,000 fans) - courtesy of Myrtle Waves

July 5: Red, White & Blue Hawaiian Shirt (first 1,000 fans) - courtesy of Freedom Boat Club

CAN'T MISS NIGHTS:

April 9: Slider's Birthday

April 12: Kids Opening Night with Post-Game Drone Show courtesy of Servpro Team Zubricki; STEM Night

April 13: Splash's Birthday presented by Carolina Cool and Surfwater Promotions

May 10: Military Appreciation Night courtesy of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 34-3 and WMBF News ft. a jersey raffle for military personnel

May 31: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital ft. a jersey auction

June 14: Black's Tire Night

July 4-6: Red, White, & Blue Weekend

July 24: Tidelands Health Night

July 26: Deaf Awareness Night

August 9: Stand Up to Cancer Night presented by Conway Medical Center

September 7: Fan Appreciation Night

ON-FIELD LOOK:

In addition to the Pelicans home jerseys, the full array of the club's on-field collection will be seen regularly throughout the 2025 season.

Palmetto State: April 12, 26 | June 14, 21 | July 19 | August 9, 23 | September 5

Green Palmetto State: July 25

Red, White, & Blue Palmetto State: July 4-6

Pelisaurus Rex: April 11 | August 22

Pirate Pelican: Every Thursday

City Collection: May 28 | June 18 | August 6

Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach: April 27 | June 11 | July 27

American Sign Language: July 2

TICKET PROMOTIONS:

Throughout the entire season military personnel and first responders can save $3 when they show their badge or ID at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark or purchase their tickets online via GovX. This offer is courtesy of

Beach Automotive. Additionally, courtesy of South Carolina Education Lottery, in-state college students can receive a $10 ticket when they show their student ID from a South Carolina college or university at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark.

AFTERNOON GAMES:

While all game times area available online, as a reminder the Pelicans' 2025 schedule will include five afternoon games.

April 27 @ 4:05 PM

May 11 @ 4:05 PM

August 24 @ 4:05 PM

September 3 @ 12:05 PM

September 7 @ 1:35 PM

As a reminder, the team is hosting a pre-season party tonight at the ballpark. The event, dubbed "Party with the Pelicans: Pre-Season Edition" will run from 4PM to 6PM. Admission to the event is free. The party will feature music, appearances by Splash and Slider, ballpark and suite tours, and outfield access for those wishing to play catch. The Pepsi Grille will also be open serving your favorite ballpark items. This will be a cashless event with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Apple Pay, and Google Pay all being accepted.

The Pelicans Box Office opens today at 12PM for fans wishing to purchase tickets for the 2025 season in person. It will remain open through tonight's event. Beginning Friday, March 21st the Box Office will resume in-season operating hours.

In-Season Hours: Monday-Friday 10AM - 5PM

Game Day Hours: Monday-Friday 10AM - end of game | Saturday-Sunday 12PM - end of game

The Pelicans' 2025 season will begin on the road in Charleston on April 4. The home opener is set for April 8th against the Carolina Mudcats. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is also available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2025, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets. For more information or to purchase a season membership for the 2025 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-918-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

