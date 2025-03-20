Fireflies Kids Club Is Back and Better Than Ever

March 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that the Kids Club Membership has been revamped and improved for the 2025 season, adding more benefits and making it more affordable.

Memberships are available to children 12 years of age and younger and start at $25 for the 2025 season. Benefits include the following:

One (1) Lawn ticket to every Fireflies Sunday home game

20 SCU Kids Zone tickets to every Fireflies Sunday home game

The opportunity to be the Play Ball Kid of the game (on a first-come-first-serve basis)

A swag pack for new members and a renewal gift for returning members

Exclusive Kids Club Events throughout the season

Priority Access to pre-game fan experiences such as meet-and-greets, Jedi training and princess tea parties

Members who attend each Sunday game will receive an additional prize at the end of the season

"Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and we took their feedback to make the Fireflies Kids Club even better for the 2025 season," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "We've added more exciting benefits and experiences while also lowering the price to make it more accessible for more families. We want every young fan to have the chance to create lasting memories at Segra Park, and this revamped Kids Club is designed to do just that."

This year Sundays are geared towards kids! The Fireflies will continue to have post-game kids run the bases Sunday and a player autograph session each game. There will also be kid-friendly themes Sundays like Mason's Birthday Party June 29, Pajama Jam June 1, Stem Night May 18, Kids Club Takeover Night July 20 and Summer Splash Day July 6. The team will also have Columbia firetrucks spraying their hoses to cool off fans on select Sundays in 2025.

Fans can register to join the Kids Club at kidsclub.columbiafireflies.com

The Fireflies Home Opener is right around the corner! Cheer on Columbia as they take on the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park Tuesday, April 8. Fans can purchase Opening Day tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.