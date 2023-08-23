Hillcats Announce Return of Guns & Hoses Softball Game

August 23, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the return of the Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game this Sunday, August 27th at Bank of the James Stadium.

Following the conclusion of the Hillcats 2 p.m. matinee with Delmarva, members of both the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Department will square off in a slow-pitch charity softball game. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of the Hillcats game will go towards the charities of the departments choice.

The Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game was an annual partnership event between the Hillcats and our communities first responders to raise money for local charities. When Covid hit in 2020, the event was put on pause for the safety and protection of our community. However, the Hillcats and first responders look forward to reviving a beloved tradition for the betterment of the city.

A ticket purchase for the Hillcats game on Sunday afternoon will also allow entry into the Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game. There will be a brief intermission between the conclusion of the Hillcats game and the beginning of the softball game to prep the field and allow kid's to run the bases.

Tickets for the Hillcats game and the Guns & Hoses softball game can be purchased by following this link: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=331821.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.