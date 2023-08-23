2023 SRP Park Health Fair Set for August 30th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that on Wednesday, August 30th, while the GreenJackets take on the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at 7:05pm, the annual SRP Park Health Fair in partnership with Senior Resource Services, Comfort Keepers and Augusta, Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the main concourse.

"We're excited for guests to come out early and have the opportunity to engage with a variety of local businesses that they otherwise might not know about," said GreenJackets Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Steven Elovich, "It's a great way to check out health related exhibits and booths, and the businesses joining us at this event all have something unique to offer. It's awesome to be able to combine an event like this with a GreenJackets game."

Exhibitors from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: AU Health Imaging, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, Augusta Technical College - School of Health Sciences, Augusta University, Comfort Keepers, Crescent Hospice, Georgia Cancer Center, North Augusta Family YMCA, Oak Street Health, Senior Resource Services, and Tri-Development Center of Aiken, and more.

Along with the Health Fair, it's also Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo at SRP Park! As guests enter, they will receive a Comfort Keepers Baseball Card to play and win all game long. Wednesdays are also Warrior Wednesday! Active duty and veterans can receive $2 off reserved or general admission (standing room only) ticket options with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office.

For guests 60 and over we invite you to become a member of the Silver Jackets Club presented by Senior Resource Services, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. To learn more or join today visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets

Exhibitors interested in being a part of the Health Fair are invited to contact Steven Elovich to learn more at (803) 349-9433 or via email at [email protected].

Tickets start at only $10 and include access to the game and Health Fair. To learn more or purchase your tickets visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com/tickets To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter..

The final homestand of GreenJackets Baseball kicks off Tuesday, August 29th - Sunday September 3rd! Join us for drink specials and BEE-a-Fan Appreciation Weekend. To purchase tickets or learn more about the FUN we have in store visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

