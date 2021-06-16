High Point Rockers to Give Baseball to First 1,000 Fans Sunday

June 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The first 1,000 fans to enter Truist Point on Sunday, June 20 for the High Point Rockers' game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will receive a free baseball courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning. The Father's Day contest will start at 5:05 p.m.

Gates for Sunday's game will open at 4:00 p.m. The free baseballs will be distributed upon entry to Truist Point at all gates including the home plate gate, the center field gate and the right field gate. Following the game, all fans can have a catch on the field with their new baseball courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning. Kids can also run the bases following the game, courtesy of Bethany Medical.

Tickets are available for the game through HighPointRockers.com, at the Rockers' box office located on Gatewood Ave., or by calling the Rockers' office at (336) 888-1000. Special Father's Day ticket specials are available including four outfield box seats for just $54. The special includes $20 in Rockers Bucks as well as Rockers team flag.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.