Owens, Legends Top Rockers in Pitchers Duel

June 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Lexington's Henry Owens threw six innings of two-hit baseball and leftfielder Courtney Hawkins hit a solo homer to lead the Legends to a 2-1 win over the High Point Rockers Wednesday at in front of 1,954 at Truist Point.

Owens walked three and struck out four in improving his record to 1-0 on the season.

Hawkins hit his solo homer with one out in the fourth to give the Legends a 1-0 lead. Lexington added a run in the sixth when D.J. Peterson doubled and scored on an infield ground out by Roberto Baldoquin.

Cesar Trejo led off the Rockers' half of the first with a base hit but Owens retired the next 10 batters before Cardullo singled with one out in the fourth. The Rockers finished with five hits on the night with Giovanny Alfonzo and Randy Norris picking up singles and newly-signed Jerry Downs adding a double.

In the ninth, the Rockers loaded the bases with one out but Lexington escaped by turning a ground ball to short into a 6-2-3 double play to end the game.

High Point starter Luke Westphal gave up both runs as his record fell to 1-1. Westphal walked five and struck out five.

The Rockers and Legends will conclude their three-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

