Lexington Legends Sign Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher J.J. Hoover

June 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends have acquired seven-year Major League veteran, J.J. Hoover, from the Kansas City Monarchs (American Association). Hoover was drafted in the 10th round of the MLB Amateur June Draft in 2008, out of Calhoun Community College (Decatur, AL). He has pitched in 290 MLB games and boasts a career 4.17 ERA with 294 Strikeouts.

"It is a great feeling to have another guy with Major League experience choose to join the Legends." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "I'm sure plenty of fans remember J.J.'s electric pitching with the Reds in Cincinnati. We're very excited to see him on the mound at Lexington Legends Ballpark."

Hoover will be added to the Lexington Legends' roster on Tuesday June 22nd as the Legends take on the Lancaster Barnstormers. He will join former Cincinnati Reds teammates Brandon Phillips, Tony Cingrani, and Jordan Pacheco on the Legends roster.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com or calling (859) 422-7867.

