Fundamentally Sound Baseball Propels Ducks over Power

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the West Virginia Power 4-2 on Wednesday evening in the second of a three-game midweek series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Flock took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the second inning versus Power starting pitcher David Kubiak courtesy of a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Daniel Fields that scored Rey Fuentes and a two-out, RBI double produced by Charlie Tilson which enabled Sal Giardina to cross the plate. Long Island made it 3-0 in their favor in the bottom of the third frame as Hector Sanchez absolutely crushed a solo home run which traveled well over the second fence of advertising in right field for his second tater of the season.

West Virginia cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth thanks to a two-run home tater to right centerfield by Jimmy Paredes versus Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro. The home team regained a two-run cushion a 4-2 in the last of the fifth when Steve Lombardozzi belted a solo home run to right for his second roundtripper of 2021.

The Flock defense was on display all night long, as they wasted no time flashing the leather when L.J. Mazzilli reached over the left field wall to take a leadoff home run away from Scott Kelly on just the fourth pitch of the ballgame. Long Island continued to flash the leather throughout the entire contest, turning four double plays in total.

Mazzaro (1-0) tallied the win, allowing two runs on six hits (one home run) across six innings pitched, walking two and striking out one. Kubiak (0-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs (two earned) on five hits (two home runs) in six innings of work, walking four while striking out a pair of batters. Michael Tonkin retired the side in order by way of three ground balls in the ninth to earn his second save of the campaign.

Tilson, Lombardozzi, Sanchez, Giardina, and Fields each had a hit for the Flock en route to the victory.

