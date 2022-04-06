High Point Rockers Invite 3 RHP with MLB Experience to Spring Training

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced that they have invited three former Major League pitchers to spring training when the Rockers report this weekend to Truist Point.

The Rockers have invited right-handed pitchers Brady Lail, Johnny Barbato and Chasen Bradford to training camp.

"I'm excited to get all three of these guys into camp," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "Brady has spent parts of the last three years in the big leagues. We are going to give him an opportunity and we know he's going into the starting rotation.

"Chasen pitched for (Rockers pitching coach) Frank (Viola) in the Mets organization," continued Keefe. "Chasen is 7-0 in the Major Leagues with an ERA of under four and looking for another chance to play in the big leagues. We're going to give him an opportunity to get some innings and possibly get signed. Chasen and Johnny are good friends and throwing partners during the off-season. I'm excited about having Johnny in camp because he gives us another Major League caliber arm."

Lail, 28, made his Major League debut in 2019 with the New York Yankees and also pitched with the White Sox and Mariners in 2020 and 2021. He has appeared in 11 MLB games and pitched 21 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Barbarto, 29, has pitched in 44 Major League games during stints with the Yankees (2016), Pirates (2017), and Tigers (2018). An 11-year veteran of professional baseball, he spent 2019 in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

Bradford, 32, came up through the New York Mets system where Viola was his pitching coach during stops at Savannah in 2012 and with Las Vegas from 2014-17. Bradford made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2017, going 2-0. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in Seattle, posting a 5-0 record for the Mariners.

The Rockers will open spring training on Monday, April 11 before starting the regular season at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

