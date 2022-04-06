Blue Crabs Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

April 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD, April 6, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the team's 2022 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Spring Training kicks off for the Blue Crabs on April 11th, when all players report to Regency Furniture Stadium for their first day of team activities.

2022 Blue Crabs Spring Training Schedule, consisting of six Spring Training exhibition games.

"Baseball is back! We are thrilled to have fans back in the stands, this is the best time of the year," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.