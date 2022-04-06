Fields Returns for Fourth Season with Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Daniel Fields. The former big leaguer begins his fourth season with the Ducks, fifth in the Atlantic League and 12th in professional baseball.

"Daniel has been a consummate professional throughout his time us," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a leader in our clubhouse and has done a terrific job on the field. We are happy to welcome him back."

Fields has spent each of the past three seasons with the Ducks. During that time, he has played in 262 regular season games, compiling a .266 batting average with 35 home runs, 124 RBIs, 128 runs, 216 hits, 43 doubles, seven triples and 28 stolen bases. The 31-year-old has also played in 15 postseason games with Long Island, totaling 12 hits, two homers, nine RBIs, seven runs and seven walks. His efforts have helped lead the Flock to three division titles as well as the 2019 Atlantic League championship.

The Detroit native played 77 games with the Ducks in 2021. He hit .299 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs and also earned Atlantic League Player of the Month honors for July after leading the league with a .417 batting average for the month. Prior to joining Long Island, the lefty hitter reached the Major Leagues with his hometown Detroit Tigers in 2015, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. He has also reached the Triple-A level with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations. Fields was originally selected by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2009 amateur draft.

"I'm very excited to get back on the field after missing the last month of 2021 with an injury," said Fields. "I'm looking forward to being around the fellas and bringing another championship to Long Island."

