Barnstormers Roster Continues to Grow

April 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers have added right-hander Chase Johnson, a former third round pick of the San Francisco Giants, to their 2022 staff, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Johnson, 30, was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. The California native remained in the San Francisco system through 2019, reaching the Class AAA level by 2017. He was named to the participate in the 2015 California League-Carolina League All-Star Game at Rancho Cucamonga while putting together an 8-3 record and 2.43 ERA over 18 starts for San Jose. He was promoted to Class AA Richmond later that season.

A reliever in college, Johnson became a starter for the first six seasons of his pro career but was switched to the bullpen for a portion of the 2017 season, picking up five saves for Richmond.

Last season, he was signed by the San Diego Padres and appeared in 19 games for Class AAA El Paso. He was 1-1 with a 10.80 ERA and did not pitch after July 17.

"Chase is a guy I talked to last year," said Peeples. "He can start or relieve, and we will look for him to provide some quality innings for us. He will start off the season in the bullpen."

Sylk, 23, returns to Lancaster after posting a 5-7 record in 2021. The native of Pacific Palisades, CA started 22 games for the Barnstormers, tying Dominic DiSabatino for the club lead, and the club went 11-11 in those starts. His first win came against Charleston on June 27, but he recorded six shutout innings against Southern Maryland in a July 18 win in Lancaster and beat the Blue Crabs again in the first game of a doubleheader on September 2.

He capped the year in strong fashion, firing six shutout innings in a 9-1 win over High Point in the season finale.

Sylk was drafted by the Kansas City Royals out of the University of Southern California in 2019 and pitched in the Arizona and Pioneer Leagues that season. He is the son of actors Denise Crosby (Star Trek, the Next Generation) and Ken Sylk (The Freddie Prinze Story) and the great-grandson of entertainment legend Bing Crosby.

"Sylk is a young lefty with a good arm," said Peeples. "He can start or relieve and is always willing to take the ball. I am hoping that, after everything he learned last year, and a tweak in his delivery this off-season, he will succeed at a high level this year."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2022

Barnstormers Roster Continues to Grow - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.