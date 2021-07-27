High Point Rockers-Gastonia Honey Hunters Postponed
July 27, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - Tuesday night's Atlantic League game between the High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters was postponed after four innings at CaroMont Health Park. The game is a no-contest and the two clubs will play a doubleheader on Wednesday in Gastonia. First pitch for the twinbill is set for 4:05 p.m.
Gastonia held a 1-0 lead at the time of the postponement due to rain.
