High Point Rockers-Gastonia Honey Hunters Postponed

July 27, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Tuesday night's Atlantic League game between the High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters was postponed after four innings at CaroMont Health Park. The game is a no-contest and the two clubs will play a doubleheader on Wednesday in Gastonia. First pitch for the twinbill is set for 4:05 p.m.

Gastonia held a 1-0 lead at the time of the postponement due to rain.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.