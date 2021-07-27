Gindl Powers Lancaster in WV Return

Caleb Gindl had a huge season in Charleston, WV, coming up in the Milwaukee system in 2008.

Thirteen years later, he found Applachian Power Park to his liking once again.

The Lancaster right fielder homered twice and drove in five runs to propel the Barnstormers to a 12-6 victory over the West Virginia Power, playing as the Charleston Charlies, in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday evening.

Gindl connected to deep right center field in the second and a bit more toward right field in the seventh, each with a man aboard, He added a third inning sacrifice fly to left for his fifth RBI of the night.

With the two blasts, Gindl has retaken the Atlantic League home run lead with 20 and has climbed into second with 50 RBI, both with six games left to play in the season's first half. He has homered six times in four games against West Virginia.

Gindl had the biggest night, but LeDarious Clark and Nick Shumpert may have delivered the biggest blows. Clark yanked a three-run homer out to left field in the first off Junior Figueroa (1-3) to give the 'Stormers a 4-0 lead. After Charleston had made a significant comeback in the middle innings, Shumpert delivered a clutch two-run single in the seventh to give the controls back to Lancaster at 10-6.

Francisco Mendoza took an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth, but struggled to get the third out. Dominic Bethancourt doubled home one run with a drive to deep center. Connor Myers followed with his first Atlantic League homer, clearing the wall in deep left center. Elmer Reyes singled, and Teodoro Martinez stroked a ground rule double down the third base line before Mendoza struck out Edwin Espinal to end that threat.

The starter could not finish the fifth inning, handing an 8-5 lead and runners at the corner off to the bullpen with two outs. Brent Teller (1-0) yielded an infield single before getting Reyes to ground out to close the threat.

From there, Teller, Jordan McCrum, Gabriel Moya and Scott Shuman tossed a scoreless inning apiece to close out the game.

Dominic DiSabatino (7-3) will try to win his seventh straight start on Wednesday evening against lefty Joe Harris (0-1). Fans may tune into the YouTube broadcast, beginning at 7:00.

NOTES: Gindl has driven home 12 runs against West Virginia...Clark's homer was his first since connecting against West Virginia on June 25...Kelly Dugan became the seventh Barnstormer to reach 30 RBI in the first half...Clark has 29...The Barnstormers are 4-0 against West Virginia in the season series.

