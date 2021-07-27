Southern Maryland Claims See-Saw Slugfest

July 27, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-6 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

David Harris put the Blue Crabs on top early with a three-run home run to right-center field in the first inning off Ducks starter Darin Downs. The Ducks answered back with two runs in the bottom of the frame off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson on Deibinson Romero's RBI double to left and Ramon Flores' sacrifice fly to right.

Long Island tied the game three in the second on Vladimir Frias' two-out RBI double to left-center and took a 4-3 lead in the third on L.J. Mazzilli's leadoff solo homer to left. Southern Maryland tied the game at four in the fourth on Harris' second homer of the night, a solo shot to center. However, Romero's two-run homer to left in the fifth put the Ducks back on top 6-4. The Blue Crabs took the lead back for good in the seventh on a three-run homer to right-center by Joe DeLuca.

Downs took a no-decision for the Ducks, tossing six innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out seven batters. Thompson (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings with four strikeouts. Brady Dragmire (4-1) took the loss, conceding three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. Mat Latos collected his 11th save with a scoreless ninth despite yielding two hits.

Mazzilli led the Flock with three hits, an RBI, three runs and a walk. Romero added two hits, three RBIs, a run and a walk, while Frias finished with three hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Superhero Night at the ballpark and Waddle In Wednesday. Fans are encouraged to wear a costume of their favorite superhero, and those doing so will receive 10% off at the Waddle In Shop during the game. Right-hander Brendan Feldmann (3-1, 5.40) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kolton Mahoney (4-2, 6.57).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.