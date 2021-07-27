Revolution Bring Wild and Wacky ZOOperstars Back to PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.) - The crowd-pleasing antics of the ZOOperstars! are coming back to PeoplesBank Park this season. The York Revolution today announced the fan favorites will perform between innings during the Revs' August 28 game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Featuring the likes of Donovan McCrabb, Squidney Crosby, Shark McGwire, Tim Tebull, Monkey Mantle, and Harry Canary, the ZOOperstars! characters will take to the field for dance routines and comedy sketches that team officials said embody the family-friendly fun of a Revolution game.

"The ZOOperstars! have been a huge hit each time we've had them at our games, and we join many, many Revs fans in welcoming them back," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "These funny and talented performers are the type of fun that makes the Revolution experience unique and appealing to families and fans of all ages."

Menzer added the ZOOperstars! will make an already big night at the ballpark even bigger. That same Saturday, the Revs will pay homage to the film comedy Dodgeball, with both the Revolution and the Blue Crabs wearing jerseys inspired by the film. Both sets of jerseys, presented by PSECU, will be auctioned off that night to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

Tickets are available in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park, by calling (717) 801-HITS, or by visiting www.yorkrevolution.com.

