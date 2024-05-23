High Point Rockers at Lexington Legends Rained Out

May 23, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers game with the Lexington Legends on Thursday night in Lexington was postponed due to rain. No make-up date has yet been announced.

The Rockers will now head to Charleston where the two clubs will start a three-game series on Friday night at GoMart Ballpark. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and the MixLR app.

