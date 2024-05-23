Gastonia Wins on Long Balls

Thursday afternoon's matinee at Clipper Magazine Stadium produced only nine total hits.

Unfortunately for the host Lancaster Stormers, three of those were home runs off the bats of the Gastonia Baseball Club as the visitors completed a sweep with a quick, 5-1 victory.

Jake Gatewood paced the Gastonia attack with a pair of long balls. The shortstop connected against Augie Sylk (1-2) with one out in the top of the fourth on a fly ball to the deck in right. He also reached Sylk in the sixth with a two-run blast onto the hillside in left.

Between those, Dean Miller drilled a two-run shot onto the deck in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Ryan Conroy (1-2) fired six shutout innings for Gastonia. The right-hander posted four 1-2-3 innings He only found significant trouble in the second. With one out, Shawon Dunston, Jr. walked and went to second on an errant pickoff throw. Justin Farmer reached on an infield single to the hole at short, sending Dunston to third. Chad Sedio struck a grounder to third with Jake Hoover getting the out at the plate on Dunston. Gaige Howard walked to load the bases, but Conroy got Jack Conley on a fly ball to right.

Trent Fennell worked the final three innings for Gastonia. The right-hander tossed the final three innings, surrendering Lancaster's only run of the day. Howard singled to open the eighth, moved up on a wild pitch and took third on an infield out. Nick Lucky scored him with a sac fly.

Lancaster will open a four-game weekend series at Long Island Friday evening. Carsie Walker (0-0) will make his first start for the Stormers, who will face lefty Emilio Marquez (0-2). Fans may tune in to Flobaseball, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Carter Raffield pitched a perfect ninth and has now allowed just two hits and a run over his last six innings...Lancaster matched its season low with just three hits...The Stormers have dropped 13 of their last 16 games.

