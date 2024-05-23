Ducks Power Their Way to Series Sweep of Ferryhawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-3 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 6-0 advantage in the third inning against Staten Island starting pitcher Mark Faello courtesy of an RBI base hit from Scott Kelly, a run-scoring double off the bat of Tyler Dearden, a two-run double from Chance Sisco, and a two-run home run to left field by Hector Gomez.

Leading 6-1 in the seventh, the Ducks went quack to quack as Frank Schwindel and Sisco hit consecutive solo home runs to left and right field respectively for an 8-3 cushion. The four-bagger for Schwindel extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games and his on-base streak to 14 straight contests. Sisco homered for the second time in his last five games played and tallied his fifth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI performance on the campaign.

Ducks starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (2-1) picked up the victory after firing five scoreless innings on just two hits allowed, walking two and striking out five. Faello (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits (one home run) across just two-and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking one and striking out three.

Every member of the Flock starting lineup reached base in the ballgame. Dearden had three hits and a run scored, and Chad Smith also tallied three hits, including a double while also scoring a run and stealing a base.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Left-hander Emilio Marquez (1-1, 3.86) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Carsie Walker (0-0, 6.23).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

