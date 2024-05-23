Revs Stay Hot, Steam Crabs in Finale

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution jumped in front with a big first inning and rode a strong effort from Chris Vallimont to a 6-2 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Thursday afternoon's rubber match at Regency Furniture Stadium.

York built a 4-0 lead four batters into the game. Matt McDermott led off with a single to right extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games and raced all the way home when Rudy Martin Jr's perfectly executed bunt led to a pair of Blue Crab errors. Donovan Casey poked a single into right and David Washington launched a three-run homer to left center, his ninth on an incredible 18-game hitting streak to begin his Revs career, as the Revs seized the upper hand with a 4-0 advantage.

Southern Maryland slashed the lead in half as Anthony Brocato connected on a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the first, but it was the only damage done to Vallimont (3-1) who retired 17 of 18 batters beginning in the first inning including a Revs season-best 13 in-a-row through the end of the sixth.

Crabs starter Daryl Thompson (1-4) settled down after the first, but Washington set the table in the sixth with a double down the right field line and Trey Martin drilled a two-run homer to left to make it a 6-2 lead.

Vallimont went 6.1 strong innings allowing just four hits including only one knock after the second inning. He struck out six and walked just one batter.

Denny Bentley came in to record the final two outs of the seventh while Moises Lugo and Frankie Bartow each fired scoreless frames with a pair of strike outs to close it out.

The Revs improve to 15-10, tied with the 2016 club for their best 25-game start. The Revs are now 11-4 on the road after grabbing their first series win in Southern Maryland since early in the 2021 season.

York finishes a 4-2 road trip with a pair of series wins and has won five of its last seven overall in addition to winning a suspended game on Friday that counts toward an earlier date on the schedule.

Notes: McDermott has reached safely in all 21 games played with York and has multiple hits in eight of his last nine. Washington now has nine homers and 23 RBI in his first 18 games with York; he has homered in five of his last eight and has also doubled in four straight. York's bullpen has allowed just one run in its last 21.0 innings going back to Saturday night.

Roster Addition: Prior to Thursday's game, York acquired left-handed pitcher Neil Lang from Southern Maryland for a player to be named later. Lang went 1-0 in four starts for the Blue Crabs. The 29-year-old is in his first Atlantic League season after pitching the majority of the last two years with Sioux City of the American Association.

Up Next: The Revs open a seven-game homestand on Friday at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Staten Island FerryHawks in a battle for first place. York lefty Zach Neff (2-2, 7.00) faces Staten Island's Matt Reitz (0-0, 3.86) in the opener at WellSpan Park. It is Freebie Friday (Food & Family Fun) and Boomer's Book Club Bookmark Redemption Night #3 presented by Northern Central Railway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

