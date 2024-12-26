Herrington, Rombach Named 2025 Chipotle All-Americans

Lincoln Stars defensemen Caeden Herrington and Jacob Rombach have been selected to participate in the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game Jan. 16, 2025, at USA Hockey Arena.

The blueliners have been recognized as two of the top American draft-eligible players ahead of next summer's 2025 NHL Draft. The 2025 Chipotle All American Game will be Broadcast live on NHL Network and the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Herrington, 18, has been atop the USHL defenseman leaderboards for the majority of the season thanks to an electric start to the 2024-25 campaign. His eight goals and five power-play goals lead all blueliners and his 14 points are tied for 10th-most.

The Manchester, VT native recorded 4 points (1+3) in 16 regular-season games for the Green Bay Gamblers in 2023-24 before suiting up in all eight postseason games. He was invited to the Nashville Predators development camp last summer following a terrific year at Holderness Prep School in which the Vermont commit recorded 49 points (7+42) in 29 games.

Rombach, 17, is fresh off earning a gold medal with USA Hockey at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge earlier this month when he recorded a goal and an assist in five games. The Blaine, Minn. native will rejoin the Stars this weekend after being away for the final five games prior to the holiday break. He is a plus-5 skater with five assists in 22 games this season, his second campaign with the Stars. Rombach recorded 9 points (3+6) in 59 games as a rookie with Lincoln in 2023-24.

He was listed as a B-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary draft watch list this fall, projecting as a second-or-third round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Minnesota commit previously suited up for Team USA last summer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and picked up two assists in five games.

Herrington, Rombach and the Stars return from the holiday break this weekend to host the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night at 6:05 at the Ice Box. The Stars are also at home on Tuesday night for a New Year's Eve showdown against the Omaha Lancers. Tickets for both games can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

