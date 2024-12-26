Radivojevic Named to 2025 Chipotle All-American Game

December 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - Thursday afternoon USA Hockey announced the rosters for the 2025 Chipotle All American Game on January 16th at USA Hockey Arena. Lumberjacks' defenseman Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) will take part in the two-day event.

Radivojevic is currently competing in the 2025 World Junior Championship with his home country of Slovakia, but was born in the U.S. while his father, Branko was a member of the NHL's Minnesota Wild. This is Radivojevic's second year at the WJC with Team Slovakia as he prepares for the upcoming NHL Draft. Currently, Radivojevic is projected to be selected in the first round of the draft.

This season in the USHL he has 10 assists in 19 games while providing an offensive style as a member of the Lumberjacks defensive corps. The defense is there for Radivojevic as well. He is a major part of the Lumberjacks' league best defense with just 2.37 goals against per game.

The 2025 Chipotle All-American Game will be played at USA Hockey Arena on January 16th. Player testing takes place the day before, and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will have a live broadcast on the NHL Network.

For more information on the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game visit https://www.usahockeyallamericangame.com/

