Barnhill Selected for 2025 Chipotle All-American Game

December 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Sean Barnhill has been selected to participate in the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan on Jan. 16.

The Chipotle All-American Game showcases the top American players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Barnhill was named to the team after a career-best performance in Dubuque's last game against Des Moines. In the Saints' 7-2 win over the Buccaneers, Barnhill scored his first-career USHL goal in the second period. Later in the frame, he recorded an assist to score the first multi-point game of his career.

Barnhill added two more goals in a span of 3:12 in the third period, including his first power-play goal, to record a four-point night. Overall, Barnhill has three goals and three assists through 24 games in his first USHL season.

"We are very proud that Sean has earned the opportunity to showcase himself at the event," said head coach Evan Dixon.

Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST at the USA Hockey Arena on Jan. 16 and the game will be televised on NHL Network.

