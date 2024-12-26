Three Picked for All-American Game

December 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks skaters Brady Peddle, Matthew Lansing, and Bredan McMorrow will play in the 2025 All-American Game on January 16th, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

The annual showcase features many of the leading NHL Draft-eligible players in the United States Hockey League. It will be played at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan

Each of the three Hawks chosen for the contest is spending his first full season in Waterloo. Peddle has played in all 26 games. The defenseman from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, has a +6 plus/minus differential, which ties for third on the team. He has three points, including his first USHL goal on November 23rd versus the Lincoln Stars. Peddle is committed to Michigan State and was listed as a "Player to Watch" by NHL Central Scouting in the service's early-season prospect report.

Lansing surged into the USHL's holiday break with a goal and two assists versus the Sioux City Musketeers on December 8th. The three-point night gives him nine points (five goals, four assists) in 20 appearances during 2024/25. At +8, his plus/minus ranks second on Waterloo's roster and first among Hawks forwards. In October, Central Scouting graded Lansing as a "C" prospect for the 2025 Draft, suggesting he is a candidate to be picked in the fourth or fifth round. He is committed to Quinnipiac.

Just before Christmas, McMorrow helped the United States win the gold medal during the World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta. Prior to departing for that international competition, he was Waterloo's scoring leader with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 23 USHL games. McMorrow will play college hockey at Denver and was on the NHLCS October Watch List. This will be his second appearance in the All-American Game after skating last year as a member of the National Team Development Program.

In January of 2024, John Mustard and Will Felicio represented Waterloo during the showcase in Plymouth. Mustard scored the game-winning goal 3:11 into overtime. The Chicago Blackhawks later drafted Mustard during the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Waterloo returns to the ice this Saturday and Sunday for games at Young Arena against the Fargo Force. Seats for both contests are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

