Rosters Announced for 2025 Chipotle All-American Game

Forty-three USHL players have been named to rosters for the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game on Thursday, Jan. 16, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will broadcast live on the NHL Network.

Each year, the game showcases the best NHL draft-eligible American talent in the USHL. Since its inception in 2012, the Chipotle All-American Game has featured 321 NHL draft picks and 70 first-round selections. This season's game will include a pair of NHL Central Scouting A-rated skaters: Will Moore (NTDP) and Charlie Tretheway (NTDP), as well as several B-rated skaters, including Ben Kevan (Des Moines Buccaneers), Jacob Rombach (Lincoln Stars) and Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols).

Thirteen USHL teams have at least one player participating in the game, led by the National Team Development Program (21), Sioux City Musketeers (4) and Waterloo Black Hawks (3).

Team POS NAME HOMETOWN HT WT S/C BIRTHDATE CURRENT TEAM NCAA COMMITMENT

Blue D Garrett Lindberg Moorhead, Minn. 5'11 190 R 3/8/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of North Dakota (NCHC)

Blue D Lincoln Kuehne West Fargo, N.D. 6'2 200 R 11/28/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Colorado College (NCHC)

Blue D Maceo Phillips Wayzata, Minn. 6'6 227 L 2/25/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

Blue D Donny Bracco Freeport, N.Y. 5'11 162 L 7/26/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Harvard University (ECAC)

Blue D Sam Laurila Moorhead, Minn. 6-1 187 L 9/2/2006 Fargo Force University of North Dakota (NCHC)

Blue D Anthony Allain-Samake Gatineau, Quebec 6'0 165 L 9/10/2007 Sioux City Musketeers University of Connecticut (HEA)

Blue D Sean Barnhill Scottsdale, Ariz. 6-5 205 R 1/8/2007 Dubuque Fighting Saints Northeastern University (HEA)

Blue D Brady Peddle Antigonish, Nova Scotia 6-3 191 L 5/23/2007 Waterloo Black Hawks Michigan State University (Big Ten)

Blue F Will Belle Minnetonka, Minn. 6'4 219 R 1/14/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Blue F Will Moore Ithaca, N.Y. 6'2 175 L 3/24/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Boston College (HEA)

Blue F Conrad Fondrk White Bear Lake, Minn. 6'0 191 L 6/1/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Boston University (HEA)

Blue F Andrew O'Neill Fargo, N.D. 6'2 195 R 2/7/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of North Dakota (NCHC)

Blue F LJ Mooney West Mifflin, Pa. 5'8 157 R 3/8/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

Blue F Landon Hafele Fairbanks, Alaska 6'0 188 L 9/18/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Arizona State University (NCHC)

Blue F Kade Stengrim Brainerd, Minn. 6-3 200 L 6/9/2007 Youngstown Phantoms Uncommitted

Blue F Ethan Wyttenbach Roslyn, N.Y. 5-10 180 R 2/10/2007 Sioux Falls Stampede Quinnipiac University (ECAC)

Blue F Mason Moe Eden Prairie, Minn. 6-0 178 L 3/26/2007 Madison Capitols University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

Blue F Adam Benak Plzen, Czechia 5'7 160 L 4/10/2007 Youngstown Phantoms Uncommitted

Blue F Ben Kevan Fairfield, Calif. 6-0 182 R 1/3/2007 Des Moines Buccaneers Arizona State University (NCHC)

Blue F Ryker Lee Wilmette, Ill. 5-10 170 R 11/8/2006 Madison Capitols Uncommitted

Blue G Bjorn Bronas Chicago, Ill. 6'2 185 L 2/25/2007 Sioux City Musketeers Uncommitted

Blue G Kam Hendrickson Chanhassen, Minn. 6'2 185 R 1/9/2006 Omaha Lancers University of Connecticut (HEA)

Team POS NAME HOMETOWN HT WT S/C BIRTHDATE CURRENT TEAM NCAA COMMITMENT

White D Drew Schock IV Green Bay, Wis. 6'0 175 L 2/7/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Michigan (Big Ten)

White D Asher Barnett Wilmette, Ill. 6'1 195 L 5/16/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Michigan (Big Ten)

White D Charlie Trethewey Woodbine, Md. 6'2 196 R 8/2/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Boston University (HEA)

White D Edison Engle Arlington Heights, Ill. 6-1 173 L 2/15/2007 Des Moines Buccaneers Ohio State University (Big Ten)

White D Jacob Rombach Blaine, Minn. 6-6 200 L 4/1/2007 Lincoln Stars University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

White D Caeden Herrington Manchester, Vt. 6-2 203 R 1/26/2007 Lincoln Stars University of Vermont (HEA)

White D Luka Radivojevic Trencin, Slovakia 5-10 165 R 1/3/2007 Muskegon Lumberjacks Uncommitted

White F Richard Gallant Concord, Mass. 5'8 169 L 6/12/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Harvard University (ECAC)

White F Jacob Kvasnicka Wayzata, Minn. 5'11 173 R 8/10/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

White F Jack Murtagh East Greenbush, N.Y. 6'1 198 L 8/22/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Boston University (HEA)

White F Cole McKinney Lake Forest, Ill. 6'0 199 R 3/16/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Michigan (Big Ten)

White F Will Horcoff Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 6'5 195 L 1/23/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Michigan (Big Ten)

White F Jake Stuart Manhattan Beach, Calif. 5'9 155 L 1/8/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Denver (NCHC)

WHite F Nicholas Sykora Boca Raton, Fla. 6'0 175 L 5/24/2007 Sioux City Musketeers Quinnipiac University (ECAC)

White F Brendan McMorrow Lakeville, Minn. 6-0 180 L 3/27/2006 Waterloo Black Hawks University of Denver (NCHC)

White F Matthew Lansing Tonawanda, N.Y. 6-0 188 L 2/24/2007 Waterloo Black Hawks Uncommitted

White F Ashton Schultz Victoria, Minn. 5-11 180 R 10/3/2006 Chicago Steel University of North Dakota (NCHC)

White F Jackson Crowder Allen, Texas 6-2 181 R 4/26/2007 Sioux City Musketeers Ohio State University (Big Ten)

White F Teddy Mutryn Norwell, Mass. 6'1 207 R 2/16/2007 Chicago Steel Boston College (HEA)

White G Joey Slavick Westland, Mich. 5'10 172 L 4/5/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team Uncommitted

White G Patrick Quinlan Kennett Square, Pa. 6'1 174 L 4/19/2007 U.S. National Under-18 Team University of Notre Dame (Big

