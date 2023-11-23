Heartlanders Extend Point Streak to 8, Fall in Shootout to Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game with a goal in the final seven minutes of the third, but dropped in the skills competition to the Fort Wayne Komets, 4-3, Thursday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Despite the loss, Iowa is on the team's longest points streak in team history (8 games, 7-0-0-1).

Davis Koch (2g) scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season with 6:13 to go, tying the game at three on a rebound jam at net front.

In the shootout, Jack Dugan scored the game-winning strike in the second round, shooting it by Peyton Jones. Jones has helped Iowa earn at least a point in seven straight starts and took the shootout loss despite 29 saves. Brett Brochu came on in relief of Tyler Park for the third and Brochu made 16 saves for his second pro victory.

Iowa and Fort Wayne each scored twice in an explosive and quick-scoring opening frame. Koch started the scoring at 6:43 of the first on the power play, depositing a cross-slot feed for a redirect in at the left post, assisted by Landon Kosior and Louis Boudon.

Two minutes later, Jake Durflinger ripped home a top-shelf snipe for an unassisted goal. Durflinger stole the puck at neutral ice and raced to the right slot on a two-on-one before scoring.

The Komets tied it at two with back-to-back power-play goals from Matthew Wedman and Ture Linden.

The Heartlanders continue the road trip at Wheeling Sat., Nov 25 at 6:10 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 26 at 3:10 p.m. Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.

