ECHL Transactions - November 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 23, 2023:

Cincinnati:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve

Delete Roman Ahcan, F recalled by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

Add Vincent De Mey, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jared Moe, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Wells, G loaned to Tucson

Indy:

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Kirill Chaika, D traded to Jacksonville

Delete Luc Brown, F traded to Jacksonville

Jacksonville:

Delete Victor Hadfield, D traded to Indy

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F traded to Indy

Wichita:

Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

