ECHL Transactions - November 23
November 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 23, 2023:
Cincinnati:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve
Delete Roman Ahcan, F recalled by Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve
Add Vincent De Mey, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jared Moe, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Wells, G loaned to Tucson
Indy:
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Kirill Chaika, D traded to Jacksonville
Delete Luc Brown, F traded to Jacksonville
Jacksonville:
Delete Victor Hadfield, D traded to Indy
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F traded to Indy
Wichita:
Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
