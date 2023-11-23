Rush Stumble in Third, Fall 5-3

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell 5-3 to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night at The Monument.

Charles Martin netted his first goal of the season to open the score halfway into the first period and Maurizio Colella would score his fourth of the year four minutes later to send Rapid City up 2-0. The Rush outshot Idaho 8-6 in the opening period.

The second period would see the Steelheads score three unanswered goals on 10 shots in less than twelve minutes. Wade Murphy opened the Idaho scoring and would go on to score the game-winning goal in the third period. Mark Rassell and Jake Murray scored within a minute of each other to push the Steelheads into the drivers seat by the end of the second period.

Alex Aleardi would tie the game for the Rush 9:45 into the third period, but 40 seconds later it was Murphy who deflected a pass from Cody Heiskanen by Matt Radomsky to put the Steelheads up for good. Keaton Mastrodonato would add an insurance marker in the dying minutes of the third.

Rapid City is now 0-5-1 at home, and with a loss on Friday would tie the franchise record for most consecutive home losses. The Rush have yet to score more than three goals at home this season and are one of three ECHL teams without a home win this year.

The Rush and Steelheads faceoff again on Friday night at The Monument. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. MT and tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

