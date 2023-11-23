Grizz Win 4-1 on Thanksgiving Eve

West Valley City, Utah - Dakota Raabe had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trent Miner saved 29 of 30 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Jordan Martel got his fourth goal of the season to get the Grizzlies on the board 10:10 into the contest. Utah is now 4-1 when scoring first. 53 seconds later Brett Stapley redirected a Cory Thomas shot to give the Grizz a 2-0 lead.

Growlers got on the board early in the second period as Isaac Johnson scored shorthanded 1:38 in. Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley scored from the right wing 5:07 in as Utah regained a 2 goal lead. Dakota Raabe completed the scoring with his first goal of the season 17:21 into the frame. Brandon Cutler got an assist in each of Utah's two second period goals.

Neither team scored in the third period as Newfoundland outshot Utah 12 to 1 in the period and 30 to 13 in the contest. Utah went 0 for 3 on the power play. Newfoundland was 0 for 5.

Utah's 4-1 victory ends a 3-game losing skid. They are now 5-6 on the season. Growlers record falls to 6-6-3.

The series continues at Maverik Center on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Dakota Raabe (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 29 for 30 saves.

3. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 assists.

