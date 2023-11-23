Icemen Acquire Luc Brown & Kirill Chaika from Indy Fuel

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Luc Brown and defenseman Kirill Chaika from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Anthony Petruzzelli and defenseman Victor Hadfield.

Brown, 27, heads to Jacksonville with five points (3g,2a) in 11 games with the Fuel this season. Last season, the 6-0, 187-pound forward registered 33 points (12g, 21a) in 46 appearances with Indy. Brown has totaled 89 points (33g, 56a) in 137 career ECHL games played in stints with the Fuel, the Idaho Steelheads, Cincinnati Cyclones, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears.

Chaika, 26, joins the Icemen having collected a goal in 12 games played with the Fuel this season. The 6-6, 222-pound blue liner, has totaled 28 points (5g, 25a) with 120 penalty minutes in 128 ECHL games played with the Fuel from 2021-2023. The Minsk, Belarus resident has also been a plus player during his professional career, currently at a plus/minus of +27.

Hadfield had logged an assist in eight games with the Icemen, while Petruzzelli accrued six points (4g, 2a) in 13 games during his time in Jacksonville.

The Icemen are back at home for a pair of games this weekend, beginning on Friday against the Florida Everblades. The team plays host to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday. Both games are slated for a 7:00 p.m. start time. Fans can catch all Icemen games on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV

