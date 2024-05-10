Heartlanders Extend Head Coach Derek Damon

May 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team has signed Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon to a multi-year contract extension.

Damon has been Iowa's Head Coach since the team's second season. He is entering his third season as the bench boss this October. He began his professional coaching career as an assistant coach with the Heartlanders in the team's inaugural season.

In his time as Heartlanders Head Coach, the team has established a strong tradition of development, advancing 27 players to the AHL. Iowa had 15 players receive AHL call-ups in 2023-24, the most ever by a Heartlanders team. This season, Iowa had its winningest first half in team history and tied or established records for longest winning streak, points streak, home winning streak and home points streak.

"I'm thrilled to sign this extension with the Heartlanders," Damon said. "This community holds a special place in my family's heart and it's been an honor to become a part of eastern Iowa since we moved here before our inaugural season. As a team, we have unfinished business in year four and are looking forward to taking the next step and reaching the Kelly Cup Playoffs."

"Derek has been an important piece of the Heartlanders' growth and it was essential we brought him back on a multi-year extension to remain one of the faces of our organization," said Heartlanders owner Michael Devlin. "Derek's impact behind the bench and as a community ambassador has made him an invaluable asset to the long-term success of our team. We are headed in a strong direction organizationally, and having Derek as our Head Coach solidifies that our on-ice product will take the next steps to becoming a perennial winner."

Damon, 43, began his coaching career with Salmon Arm (BCHL) in 2020-21, serving as assistant coach and Director of Player Development. Prior to coaching, Damon played 14 professional seasons in the ECHL, AHL and multiple European leagues. The Bangor, ME native led the University of Maine to two frozen fours over a four-year NCAA career.

