Steelheads Face Elimination Tomorrow After Game Four Loss

May 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 5-3 Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,149 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will host the Mavericks for Game Five tomorrow at 3:10 p.m.

For the second straight game Patrick Curry would give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead this time 3:43 into the contest with the first shot of the game. From behind the net Curry attacked the far side of the post and squeezed a back hander by Jake Kielly. Shots were 10-9 Kansas City in the frame.

Kansas City would capture a two goal second period taking a 3-0 lead into the second intermission. 4:15 into the frame Nolan Walker with a wrist shot inside the left circle beating Kielly glove side. Idaho was assessed a four-minute double minor for hooking at 9:53 and Jeremy McKenna 63 seconds into the power-play would put the Mavericks up 4-0 with a shot from the right circle. Shots in the second were 12-11 Idaho.

Jordan Kawaguchi (3rd) from below the left circle would sneak the puck through the right arm of Cale Morris 3:52 into the third period cutting the deficit down to 4-1. Idaho was a high-sticking minor at 8:43 then another one at 9:59. Nolan Walker would grab his second goal of the game on a five-on-four-man advantage at 10:53 to put the Mavericks on top 5-1. Kawaguchi (4th) with 4:46 remaining in the game would collect a rebound off the back glass after an initial shot from Dawson Barteaux and from the and from the far side of the crease Kawaguchi put it into the back of the cage making it 5-2. With just 1.7 seconds left in the contest A.J. White (1st) buried a rebound but the comeback once again would fall short as the Mavericks held out for a 5-3 win.

Jake Kielly suffered the loss making 23 saves on 28 shots while Cale Morris improved to 5-0 in the playoffs turning aside 36 of the 39 shots he faced.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Nolan Walker (KC, 2-1-3, +1, 2 shots)

2) Patrick Curry (KC, 1-1-2, +2, 5 shots)

3) Cale Morris (KC, 36 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-1 on the power-play while Kansas City was 3-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Kansas City 39-28 including 18-7 in the third period.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Jade Miller (DNP), Francesco Arcuri (DNP), and Joe Gatenby (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- In the series Idaho has been outscored in the first 40 minutes 14-2 but have outscored Kansas City 11-3 in the third period.

- Jordan Kawaguchi recorded his first multi-goal game of the playoffs and has scored in three straight games.

- Mark Rassell has an assist in three straight games.

- A.J. White (1-1-2) and Dawson Barteaux (0-2-2) each had multi-point efforts.

