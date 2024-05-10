ECHL Transactions - May 10
May 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 10, 2024:
Norfolk:
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Chase Gresock, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve
Add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve
Delete Phip Waugh, D placed on reserve
Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on reserve
