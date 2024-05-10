Thunder Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Admirals

NORFOLK - Ryan Smith scored twice, and Jeremy Brodeur denied 36 shots as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals in Game 4 of the North Division Final, 5-2. With the victory, the Thunder evened the series 2-2.

Adirondack opened the scoring in Game 4 at 7:20 of the first period as Andre Ghantous sent a wrist shot into the net from the hash marks past goaltender Oskari Salminen. The goal was Ghantous' second of the playoff from Erik Middendorf for a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Smith gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead later in the first period on a low angle shot from the bottom of the right circle. Smith caught Salminen away from the post and slipped the puck in for the two-goal advantage with his fourth of the playoffs. Erik Middendorf collected his second assist of the period and Adirondack took a 2-0 lead in the intermission.

Norfolk scored back-to-back goals in the second period to tie the game. Mathieu Roy cashed in on a power-play chance as his shot beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur at the 3:56 mark of the second. Stepan Timofeyev tied the game at 14:25 after Tristan Ashbrook was tripped up in the neutral zone and lost the puck to even the score at two.

Shortly after the Admirals tied the game, Ryan Smith got the lead back for Adirondack as he fired in a rebound chance by goaltender Oskari Salminen for the 3-2 lead. The goal was Smith's second of the game and fifth of the playoffs with assists from Yushiroh Hirano and Darian Skeoch and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the third period.

In the third period, Shane Harper and Zach Walker added to the lead in the third period in the 5-2 victory. Jeremy Brodeur collected the victory with 36 saves on 38 shots. Oskari Salminen denied 24 shots in the loss.

The Thunder remain in Norfolk for Game 5 of the North Division Final on Saturday, May 11 from Scope Arena. Fans can enjoy a FREE watch party again at Heritage Hall.

If necessary, the Thunder will host Game 6 on Tuesday, May 14 and Game 7 on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

