Idaho Central Arena to Host 2024-25 Women's Hockey Rivalry Series Game

May 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads and USA Hockey have announced today that the U.S. Women's National Team will face Canada on Sunday, November 10 at the Idaho Central Arena.

The game will serve as the third game in the 2024-25 Rivalry Series, with two additional November games in the United States to be announced in the coming weeks in different locations.

"We are extremely excited to welcome both Team USA and Team Canada to Boise come October," said Steelheads' President Eric Trapp. "The growth of hockey in the Treasure Valley has continued to flourish over the years and we are looking forward to expanding the game further as we welcome some of the best athletes in the world to our city come the fall."

Tickets for the game on November 10 are anticipated to go on sale in June with Steelheads' season ticket holders having first right to their seats during the pre-sale event.

The 2024-25 Rivalry Series will consist of five games, with three games taking place in the U.S. in November and two games in Canada in February.

Now in its fifth season, the Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in 2018-19 to provide additional visibility for women's hockey and showcase the best players in the world.

