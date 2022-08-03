Heartlanders Add to Blue Line, Sign T.J. Fergus

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Thursday defenseman T.J. Fergus has signed an ECHL contract with the squad for the 2022-23 season. Iowa has signed 11 players and five defensemen for this season.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (6): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger, Alec Broetzman

Defensemen (5): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Fergus began his career with ECHL Florida midway through the 2021-22 season, registering two assists in seven games. His rights were traded to Iowa in March. The Oakville, ON native skated for Acadia University (USports) from 2018-22 before ascending to the pro ranks.

T.J. Fergus: "It feels great to sign with Iowa and I'm ready to get down there and see how the team can do this season. Going to Florida last season was a great learning experience. It was nice to be there for a few months so I could know what to expect now coming to Iowa. I graduated from Acadia this summer and now I'm looking forward to getting down to Coralville."

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "We're excited that T.J. is continuing his pro career with the Heartlanders. He had a few strong seasons at the USports level before turning pro. For a lot of players that competed at that level, it's been an on-and-off few years with cancellations and postponements, so getting those first few pro games on his docket with Florida was essential last year. This is an important offseason for T.J. with a 72-game rookie season in front of him."

Fergus is 6-foot and weighs 181 pounds. He played four OHL seasons (2014-18) before his time at the USports level. Fergus helped Erie qualify for the OHL postseason all three seasons he was a part of the team, including a championship to send the team to the 2017 Memorial Cup. The following season, Fergus posted personal bests of seven goals and 41 points with Hamilton and Barrie.

