Florida Man Joey Colatarci Returns for 2nd Season in Utah

August 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, have signed Joey Colatarci for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Last season Colatarci played both as a defenseman and forward for Utah, scoring 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 55 games. Joey won the 2021-2022 Grizzlies "Unsung Hero" award. Colatarci is a native of Estero, Florida. He played at Adrian College from 2017-2020. Before joining the Grizzlies last season he played with Macon and Knoxville in the SPHL in the 2020-2021 season.

