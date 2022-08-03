Josh Burnside Follows Mind and Heart in Return to Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Josh Burnside for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Burnside, 27, gets set to start his second season as a pro after finishing the back-half of the 2021-22 season with the Cyclones. The Brampton, Ontario native was acquired through a trade from Greenville in January and skated in 29 regular season games with the 'Clones. Burnside also saw action in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, playing in game seven for Cincinnati against Toledo.

"In my mind and in my heart I feel like Cincinnati is the right place for me to play," said Burnside. "I feel like I can improve my game a lot here continuing to work with Coach Payne, Coach Bezerra and the rest of the staff and players. It's such a fun place to play as well. Cincinnati has such a huge fan base and it's awesome to play in front of them. I'm going to bring my game to a whole 'nother level this season."

"Josh is a player I met when he was a young kid and he's always put in the work to get better and build on his game," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "We saw that last year. As the season progressed, so did he. We look forward to getting a better, stronger, more experienced version of Josh Burnside heading into the new season."

Josh Burnside

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 27 (2/11/1995)

Born: Brampton, Ontario

HT: 5'11" | WT: 183 lbs

Shoots: Left

- ECHL career: 57GP: 2G - 13A - 15PTS

- Played for three teams across his rookie season, beginning with Allen before being traded to Greenville and later dealt from the Swamp Rabbits to Cincinnati on January 28th.

- Skated in more games with the Cyclones (29) than either Allen or Greenville. Scored two goals and six assists with Cincinnati, including his first professional goal on February 26th against one of his former teams (Allen Americans).

- Spent four seasons with Carleton University (USports), playing in 105 games. Was named to the Second All-Star Team both his junior and senior seasons.

- Captained the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads during the 2015-16 campaign. Wore a letter the previous two seasons with the Steelheads as part of a five-year, 264 game career in major junior hockey.

- Finished fourth in scoring on Mississauga's '15-16 roster with 13 goals and 45 points across 55 games. Was Captain on a roster composed of seven NHL draft picks and three first-round selections (Alex Nylander, Owen Tippett, and Michael McLeod).

- Played with both of Cyclone forward Matt McLeod's brothers (Michael and Ryan) in Mississauga.

