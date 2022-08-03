Stinil Returns; Rhodes Signed

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Michal Stinil (MEH-kell STIN-ell) has re-signed for the 2022-23 season. Also, defenseman Kyle Rhodes has agreed to a contract.

Stinil, 23, joined the Thunder in early December last season. He recorded his first multi-point game as a pro on December 17 against Utah, tallying a goal and an assist. The Decin, Czech Republic native went on to finish with 30 points (13g, 17a) in 54 games during his rookie campaign.

"I can't wait to get back to Wichita to start a new season," commented Stinil. "I really enjoyed my rookie year and am looking forward to get going for this coming season."

He began the 2021-22 campaign at American International College. Stinil played one full season for the Yellow Jackets. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title and the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

Prior to college, Stinil played two seasons in the North American Hockey League for the Lone Star Brahmas. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward netted 41 points (20g, 21a) in 45 games and racked up 142 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 campaign. Overall, he finished with 64 points (34g, 30a) in 74 career games for the Brahmas.

Rhodes, 24, was acquired by the Thunder to complete a future considerations deal with the Rapid City Rush at the trade deadline.

He joined the Rush in late March last year for their playoff run. Rhodes recorded 17 points (6g, 11a) in 49 games for Norfolk and then added six assists in seven regular season games for the Rush. He played in 11 playoff games for Rapid City, collecting one goal.

"After hearing positive things about the coaching staff and organization, signing in Wichita was an easy decision," stated Rhodes. "Expectations are high and I'm excited for the challenge ahead of us."

A native of Ashbury, Virginia, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner is entering his fourth full season after turning pro in 2017-18. He has made stints with Indy, Tulsa and South Carolina as well as starting the 2020-21 campaign with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc. Overall, he has tallied 43 points (19g, 24a) in 118 career ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Rhodes played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Guelph and Sudbury. He was named team captain for the Wolves in 2017-18 and had his best statical year. Rhodes tallied 24 points (10g, 14a) in 57 games.

Stinil and Rhodes are the ninth and 10th players to be announced so far this offseason. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more announcements!

