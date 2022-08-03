Rush Trade Rights to Tristan Thompson to Savannah

Defenseman Tristan Thompson with the Rapid City Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the rights to defenseman Tristan Thompson have been traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Thompson opened the 2021-22 season with Rapid City and appeared in 48 games with the team. In his time as a member of the Rush, he had four goals and 22 assists. Thompson was placed on team suspension in order to retain his rights in February when he signed a contract to finish the season with the Stavanger Oilers in Norway.

