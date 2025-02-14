Heartbreaker On Ice: Darby, Shasby Record One Each, Wolverines Stumble Against Wilderness

The Anchorage Wolverines were unable to take tonight's game against the Minnesota Wilderness in a 6-2 battle the ended in the Wilderness' fate.

Jack Darby and Camden Shasby, both defensemen for the Wolverines, were the team's lone scorers. Darby found the back of the net in the first five minutes of play, while Shasby grabbed his near the end of the second frame.

The Wilderness tallied a goal in the first, two in the second and three in the third to secure their win.

The two teams finish the series tomorrow with a 4:15pm AKST puck drop in Cloquet, MN. Currently, the Wilderness are set to broadcast tomorrow's game, due to internet connection tonight, the broadcast had to be cancelled.

