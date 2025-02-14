Wranglers Name Ryan Seavy Assistant Coach

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers have named Ryan Seavy the team's new assistant coach. Seavy joins Head Coach Corey Wogtech behind the bench to complete the Wranglers coaching staff for 2024-25 and beyond.

A Denver, Colorado native, Ryan Seavy, played several seasons of junior hockey in the NAHL, AJHL, and EJHL, including an all-star selection. He played collegiately at Middlebury College, where an injury forced an early retirement. Ryan has coached at the youth, college and professional levels and as both a player and coach competed in multiple USA Hockey Tier 1 National Championships and NCAA Championship Tournaments.

"I am very excited to join the Wranglers' family and community," said Seavy. "There is a great history of hockey in Amarillo and I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of the organization and our players."

With the addition of Seavy to the team's coaching staff, the Wranglers have solidified their leaders behind the bench for the remainder of the season and for the future as they continue their quest for the Robertson Cup.

