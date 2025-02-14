Bugs Fight Past Brahmas in Series Opener at Nytex

The Shreveport Mudbugs (29-15-3) got the go-ahead goal from their leading goal scorer to fight past the Lone Star Brahmas, 4-2 at the Nytex Sports Centre Friday night.

SHV grabbed the game's first goal of the game as Bode Wise skated through the middle and split the D to backhand home his second goal of the year to make it 1-0 at 9:56. The game's first goal was assisted by Luke Drury and Andrew Seminara. LSB evened the score w/ a goal from Owen Kerr to make it 1-1.

The Bugs went back ahead at 4:01 as Seth Murch swept in a rebound in front to put SHV up 2-1. Lucas Deeb and Brent Litchard earned the helpers. After LSB scored another goal at 4:34, it was the Bugs going back in front at 7:03 as Lucas Deeb speared in his team-leading 21st goal of the season off a perfect feed from Litchard on an odd-man rush to make it a 3-2 contest. LSB led in SOG, 19-17 after two.

SHV fought and clawed in the third period and put the game away w/ an EN goal from Kyan Haldenby to make it a 4-2 contest.

Nikola Goich made 26 stops to earn the win in net.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from the Nytex Sports Centre.

