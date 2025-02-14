Hat Tricks Blanked by Nordiques to End Road Trip

Lewiston, ME - Danbury was unfortunately put on the bad end of a Nordiques shutout. Crowshaw made 34 saves on 37 shots through 60 minutes. The Hat Tricks also went 0/4 on the man advantage.

The opening frame proved to be the best frame for Danbury, as Ryan Crowshaw stood on his head to make 17 saves through 20 minutes of play. Maine would break the scoring in the second frame, however, it would be capped off with a tilt between Brendan Boring and Maine defenseman Wade Weil. The Nordiques would tack on two more in the final frame to take the win.

The Hat Tricks are back home on Friday, February 21, as they host New Jersey for a weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

