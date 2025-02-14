Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Minnesota Wilderness

February 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game day for the Anchorage Wolverines as they take on the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minnesota.

The two have seen each other five times this season, with the Wolverines trailing with a 2-3 record against the Wilderness.

The Wolverines are coming off of two big wins against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, and are hoping the momentum stays for this weekend.

There will be no watch parties today or tomorrow, stream the games exclusively through NAHLtv.com.

